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Three Fate City Council Members Walk Out After Recall Election, Preventing Council From Conducting Business
By Greenville Chronicle Staff,4 days ago
FATE, Texas — Three Fate City Council members left a council meeting before official business could begin Monday, November 9, 2026, leaving the governing body without enough members present to conduct business just days after a contentious recall election. The meeting was the City Council's first since the November...