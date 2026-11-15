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The Law Offices of Justin H. King Highlights Advanced Telemetry and Forensic Analysis in Regional Traffic Litigation
5 days ago
Rancho Cucamonga, CA – November 14, 2026 – Shifting traffic volumes and commercial transit patterns across San Bernardino County have increased complex personal injury disputes throughout the Inland Empire. The Law Offices of Justin H. King have updated its legal review protocols to address how electronic control modules, digital telemetry, and forensic reconstruction shape collision claims.
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