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Saints Hold Off Judson for Hard-Fought 72-68 Road Victory
4 days ago
Elgin, IL — In a game that tested their patience, toughness, and ability to respond under pressure, the Aquinas College men's basketball team came away with a hard-fought 72-68 road victory over the Judson Eagles. The Saints found themselves in a back-and-forth battle throughout the first half, trading leads and battling through offensive struggles against a determined Judson squad. After building momentum and creating separation in the second half, Aquinas faced one final challenge as the Eagles rallied to briefly take the lead late in the contest. However, the Saints remained composed when it mattered most, making key plays on both ends of the floor down the stretch to secure the four-point victory and close out a competitive road matchup.