undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
IntentLogic Unveils IRIS, an AI Intent System Built on More Than 245 Million Consumer Profiles
By Intent Logic LLC,4 days ago
The Intelligent Real-time Intent System predicts high-value prospects and the right creative, timing, and channel for each consumer segment. GUAYNABO, PR / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2026 / IntentLogic, a data science and precision marketing company based in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, has introduced IRIS, its Intelligent Real-time Intent System. IRIS analyzes the company’s proprietary database of more than 245 million consumers to identify high-value prospects and predict optimal engagement strategies with measurable precision. The system gives brands in financial services, insurance, automotive, and other sectors a way to reach consumers based on intent.