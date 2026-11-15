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CFB Blitz: Arch derailing the Lane Train tops Week 11 takeaways
By Dane Belbeck,4 days ago
The weekly CFB Blitz is the spot to catch up on the most important developments from the day's action and examine their significance moving forward. College football has written some pretty phenomenal scripts so far this year, but nothing tops an Arch Manning legacy drive back in his home state of Louisiana to essentially oust Lane Kiffin from the CFP race in his first season at LSU. Once again, Manning was able to erase a dismal performance and rise to the occasion when the lights shone brightest to deliver a win. Prior to the game-winning drive, Manning had completed just 13-of-27 passes on the night for 120 yards and three interceptions. That's the type of performance that gets you benched, not the Sportscenter interview after the contest.