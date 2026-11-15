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Texas stuns LSU: Arch Manning's TD in final seconds ends CFP hopes for Lane Kiffin, Tigers
By Shehan Jeyarajah,4 days ago
Despite a trio of ugly interceptions from Arch Manning, the Longhorns QB came alive late against LSU, which suffered a crippling fourth loss on Saturday night. No. 6 Texas stunned No. 21 LSU in Death Valley with a game-winning touchdown with two seconds remaining to pull off a 22-21 victory. Texas quarterback Arch Manning found Raleek Brown on a swing pass to pull off the incredible comeback.