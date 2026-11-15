undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Temple football: Driving off a cliff with no brakes
By Mike Gibson,4 days ago
In my over 50 years of driving, lost control of the car only once. Downhill in Doylestown Borough about 30 years ago coming home from work in the middle of the night in a snowstorm I hit the brakes and the car wouldn’t stop. (Ironically, that night Quakertown won a basketball game and I interviewed Quakertown head coach Kevin Keeler, K.C. Keeler’s brother, for a story I had written.)
2