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Newberry claims share of SAC Title, secures NCAA Playoff berth with win over Anderson
By Newberry SID,5 days ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. – For the fourth time in six seasons, the Newberry College football team can call itself South Atlantic Conference champions. Behind a three-touchdown performance from Jonah Norris and a relentless defensive effort, the Wolves defeated Anderson University 28-14 Saturday afternoon at Setzler Field, securing a share of the South Atlantic Conference championship and punching their ticket to the NCAA Division II Football Championship.
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