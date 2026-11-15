\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3O8RW1_1H6BEcs700" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8RW1_1H6BEcs700" width="1200" height="675" >\u003cfigcaption>PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 14: Rickard Rakell #67 of the Pittsburgh Penguins moves the puck in front of Jordan Spence #10 of the Ottawa Senators at PPG PAINTS Arena on November 14, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images) | NHLI via Getty Images\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>The Penguins dropped a 4-1 game to the Ottawa Senators.\u003c/p>\u003cdiv style="position:relative;width:100%; height:0; padding-bottom: 56.25%;">\u003ciframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4P9kvtW0_nI?rel=0" allowfullscreen frameborder="0" style="width:100%; height:100%;top:0; left:0; position:absolute">\u003c/iframe>\u003c/div>\u003cp>z\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>