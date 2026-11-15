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Leatherneck rewind: Buckner, Western hammer Gardner-Webb to set up crucial finale for potential OVC title, playoff spot
4 days ago
MACOMB – Linebacker Justin Buckner’s initial college plans didn’t include Western Illinois. “We signed him the day before the last signing period,” WIU head coach Joe Davis said. “He was about to go to a Division II school. He came here as a partial scholarship guy. He’s since earned a full scholarship, along with other things, simply by acting and not talking.”