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Video Allegedly Shows Usher’s Reaction To Chris Brown Bringing Out The Woman Who Curved Him As A Stage Guest (WATCH)
By Cassandra,4 days ago
Chris Brown and Usher kicked up a lot of dust during their five-show stop in Atlanta. Night one fell flat and sparked rumors of a brewing beef between the singers. By night two, they appeared to tighten up the show run and even surprised the crowd with guest entertainers. Then, on night three, Breezy shook fans when they realized WHO he chose as his stage guest: a woman who curved Usher on stage months ago. Now, a newly surfaced video allegedly shows Usher’s first reaction to the stage moment going down!