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Molasses Crinkle Cookies with Juniper Sugar
By The Sifted Field,4 days ago
Classic molasses crinkle cookies are already full of spice, this recipe deepens the flavor with a roll thru juniper sugar before the final bake. Add a seasonal touch of pine to your winter cookie repertoire with this season. This recipe uses browned butter and molasses, making these cookies soft and chewy. A touch of fresh ginger and black pepper add a hint of heat, while the juniper sugar adds a crunchy outer layer filled with a resinous, cooling herbal flavor.