undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Late Putback Lifts Men's Basketball Past Penn State Abington In Wild Goose Classic Consolation
3 days ago
CHESTERTOWN, Md. — Sophomore forward Kurt Thomas (Dallas, Texas) scored a putback layup with 29.9 seconds remaining to lift the Pratt Institute men's basketball team to an 85-84 victory over Penn State University, Abington on Saturday afternoon in the consolation game of the Washington College Wild Goose Classic at Penny J. Fall Gymnasium.