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ASU International Night honors culture through dance, food and music
4 days ago
ASU students joined together Friday for a celebration of culture and tradition at International Night 2026, an annual event hosted by the Coalition of International Students. Students roamed around the Tempe Sun Devil Fitness Complex field buzzing with excitement, surrounded by carnival games and tabling from an array of clubs on campus with music from student performers roaring in the background.