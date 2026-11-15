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Kaizer Chiefs winger allegedly goes AWOL as Amakhosi prepare for Mamelodi Sundowns Carling Knockout Cup semi-final
By Steve Blues,4 days ago
The internal atmosphere at Naturena has been rocked by reports that Faiz Abrahams has gone missing from the Kaizer Chiefs camp at a critical juncture of the season. Insiders have suggested that the player is yet to report for duty since the squad was granted a short period of leave. The team is currently expected to wrap up their Polokwane residency and return to Johannesburg on Sunday, but there are no indications that the former Cape Town Spurs man will be rejoining his teammates any time soon. This development comes as a blow to the coaching staff, who are looking for a full complement of players to navigate the high-pressure environment of the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals. While the club has not issued an official statement on the matter, the silence surrounding his whereabouts has sparked significant concern among the club's supporters.