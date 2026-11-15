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Columbus, Ohio Kappas distribute more than 2,000 turkeys at 17th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway
By Derek Payne,4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus (OH) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. distributed more than 2,000 turkeys, along with produce and Thanksgiving side dishes, Saturday, November 14, bringing together fraternity members, young volunteers, elected officials and local radio representatives for its 17th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. This...
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