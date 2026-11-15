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Cooper Flagg Passes Kobe Bryant With Impressive NBA Scoring Feat
By Brett Peeples Jr.,5 days ago
Cooper Flagg had an off night in Saturday night’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He did, however, move up a scoring list. ESPN reported that with Flagg’s 18 points against the Cavs, he passed NBA legend Kobe Bryant for second-most points ever by a teenager. He now only remains behind LeBron James for first on that list. He needs just 601 points to pass James and become first on that list.