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Madagascar U23 0-1 South Africa U23: 'We have a finishing problem; They should have called Mbekezeli Mbokazi here; Shandre Campbell is one ill-disciplined fellow'
By Sinolwetu Tompela,13 days ago
Amaglug-glug made their dominance count in Pretoria, converting one of their numerous chances to claim maximum points and keep their hopes alive in the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2028 Olympics Games. Madagascar suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to South Africa at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in...