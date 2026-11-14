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Photo Essay: Bulldogs beat Delta in 2026 CSM Lazy Dog Fall Classic
By Adam Rodriguez,12 days ago
On Nov. 12, College of San Mateo’s men’s basketball beat San Joaquin Delta College in their home game of the inaugural Lazy Dog CSM Fall Classic. The tournament is a two-day event in which CSM, Mendocino College, San Joaquin Delta College and Foothill College compete against one another in a total of four games. The tournament is sponsored by chain restaurant Lazy Dog, one of which is located less than a 10-minute drive away from CSM’s campus.