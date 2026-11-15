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UTA Distinguished Alumni Awards recognize Mavericks’ influence on community
By Kennedy Harvey, The Shorthorn staff,4 days ago
Four UTA alums and one professor emeritus were celebrated with awards at the Distinguished Alumni Awards event Friday night at Esports Arlington Stadium. The annual event honored professor emeritus Paul Geisel and alums Joe Ron Young, Raul Gonzalez, Shaunda Musick and, posthumously, Col. Neel Kearby, for their achievements in their professional field and their contributions to the Arlington and UTA communities.