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Michigan offensive coordinator change proves fruitless, Oregon’s paid dividends
By Grace Wright,4 days ago
EUGENE — Saturday was the Michigan football team’s first competition with interim offensive coordinator Jim Harding calling the shots. Despite a new play-caller at the helm, the Wolverines looked markedly similar to their prior performances. Struggling to find offensive momentum, making small mistakes and overexerting its defense, Michigan...