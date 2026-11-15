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Valencia Feels ‘Immense Gratitude’ After 5th District Supervisor Win
By Daniel Green, Noozhawk Staff Writer,4 days ago
Ricardo Valencia will be the next supervisor representing Santa Barbara County’s Fifth District. Valencia expanded his lead over his opponent, Maribel Aguilera, after Thursday’s updated election results, with 53.7% of the vote. He received 7,586 votes compared to Aguilera’s 6,452. On election night, Valencia emerged as the...