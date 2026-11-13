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Govans car theft leaves 90-year-old man injured
8 days ago
A 90-year-old man was injured Thursday afternoon after he was pushed to the ground and his car was stolen. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:50 p.m. to the 4900 block of York Road in Govans, where a witness was tending to the victim. City police said the victim told officers that he was getting into his vehicle when someone pushed him to the ground, got into his vehicle and drove away. The man was taken to a hospital.