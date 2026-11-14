undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Teen Arrested in Killing of 15-Year-Old Javits Frimpong; Two Suspects Remain at Large
By Isabella Rodriguez,4 days ago
A 17-year-old Bronx teenager identified as Thierno Jalloh has been arrested in connection with the October 29th shooting death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian immigrant who was killed while walking to school in the Bronx. Jalloh was arrested November 11th and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of...