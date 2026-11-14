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Tarik Skubal Rumors: ‘No Interest’ In Short-Term, High AAV Contract
By Gabriel Arteaga,3 days ago
Tarik Skubal is expected to sign before the all-but-official lockout begins on Dec. 1, so with just about two weeks remaining, his market has been hot. The Los Angeles Dodgers would love to retain the ace, but they face competition from other big spenders, including the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and even the San Diego Padres. The Chicago Cubs also checked in, but seem to be out of the running due to the price.