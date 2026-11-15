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Mayor-elect Nithya Raman brings Indian culture to LA City Council Chambers for Diwali celebration
By ANI,4 days ago
Los Angeles [US], November 15 (ANI): Newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Nithya Raman celebrated Diwali at the Los Angeles City Council Chambers, embracing Indian culture in a traditional saree as the city hosted its annual festivities featuring music, dance and community celebrations. Raman shared glimpses of the celebration on her...
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