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Former Dodgers Relief Pitcher Chris Martin Retires
By Gabriel Arteaga,4 days ago
Chris Martin, who had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, announced his retirement after an 11-year Major League playing career. Martin was acquired by the Dodgers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Zach McKinstry. The right-hander was in the midst of an inconsistent year but quickly found success with his new team.