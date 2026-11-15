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Beacons Explode for Eight Goals in Dominant Road Win at Western Connecticut
4 days ago
DANBURY, Conn. (Nov. 14, 2026) -- Junior Lily Hayes (East Longmeadow, Mass.) led all skaters with three points as eight different Beacons found the net with UMass Boston rolling past Western Connecticut State University 8-2 Saturday night in Danbury, Conn., setting season highs in goals, assists and shots on goal for one of the program's most complete offensive performances of the young season.