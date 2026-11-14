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American Red Cross Seeking Blood Donations Heading into Holiday Season, Donation Opportunities Available in Craighead County
2 days ago
Jonesboro, AR – Contributed – The American Red Cross asks donors to go for a spin and help save lives by giving blood in November. The last two months of the year can be a challenge for many donors trying to juggle regular donation appointments with packed schedules full of seasonal activities and holiday planning. Donors of all blood types ─ especially those with type O blood ─ are urged to make an appointment to donate now.