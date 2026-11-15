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Book Review: Forced to Run by Mallory King
By meezcarrie,4 days ago
GENRE: Romantic Suspense (Christian) On her wedding day, Ellie Carter witnesses her fiancé commit murder—and is framed for the crime herself. Fleeing into the Texas wilderness, she turns to the one man who can protect her and help clear her name: her ex, Detective Luke Marshall. With armed gunmen chasing her and no one to trust, Ellie and Luke must track down evidence to take down the ruthless criminals. But her fiancé’s powerful allies are everywhere, and time is running out. Can they survive long enough to expose the truth, or will the killer make them disappear for good?