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They are the champs: UVU women’s soccer caps unbeaten run in new Big West with tourney title
By Jared Lloyd - Daily Herald,12 days ago
Utah Valley senior captain Sadie Beardall described the 2026 Wolverine women’s soccer team as a “family.”. “We just knew what we said, what our fears were, what our doubts were at the beginning of the season,” Beardall said. “We remembered how to help one another and we always had each other’s backs. Just being a part of that is something to be proud of. I think just because we always see that, we always take that into our games, knowing that we can win against anyone.”