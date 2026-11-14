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Winter Is Coming: 7 Tips for Driving Safely in Snow and Ice
By Andrew Cummings,13 days ago
Driving in snow or on icy roads can turn an ordinary trip into a stressful one, even for experienced drivers. Slippery pavement reduces traction, makes stopping harder, and leaves less room for error. The safest choice during a serious winter storm is often to stay off the roads. But when travel can’t wait, slowing down and preparing your vehicle can help reduce the risk.