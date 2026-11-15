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UC Davis rallies late to knock off Idaho 28-24
5 days ago
MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho’s Senior Day ended in heartbreak Saturday as the Vandals let a fourth-quarter lead slip away, falling 28-24 to No. 23 UC Davis at the Kibbie Dome. With their playoff hopes on the line, the Vandals entered the matchup looking to build on last week’s 62-31 win over Eastern Washington and send their seniors out with a victory. Instead, the Aggies delivered the decisive blow late, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with two minutes remaining.