undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Balsamic Roasted Onions with Thyme (Vegan)
By Ruth Grindeland,4 days ago
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Total Time 1 hour hour 5 minutes minutes Servings 4 side dishes. Balsamic roasted onions take the humble onion, mix it with vegan butter and balsamic vinegar, and roast it in the oven. The onions soften, with caramelized edges and a sweet-tangy glaze. The result is a sweet, tangy, deeply savory side dish that is perfect any day of the week and a holiday must-have.