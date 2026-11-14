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Washington State runs past Northwest University 123-87
4 days ago
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State put together an offensive showcase Saturday, rolling past Northwest University 123-87 behind a game-high 27 points from Sebastian Akins. The Cougars came out firing, building a commanding 69-42 lead by halftime. Washington State continued to control the game after the break, adding another 54 points in the second half to secure the 36-point victory.