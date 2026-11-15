undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Spangle community rallies behind fallen deputies’ families at weekend fundraiser
4 days ago
SPANGLE, Wash. — Hundreds of people filled the Harvester in Spangle on Saturday night for a fundraiser supporting the families of two deputies who were killed. Organizers expect to raise an estimated $20,000 by the end of the night. The Harvester is holding the fundraiser throughout the weekend and sending all proceeds directly to the deputies’ families.