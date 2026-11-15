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Voters back abortion rights and reject Trump’s redistricting in state ballot measures
By Chris F. Weber,5 days ago
On a cold November night, county clerks watched stacks of ballots move through scanners while campaigns waited for a verdict that would not come from Washington. The fights were local, printed on state ballots, and they turned on two questions that have defined this political season: who controls the lines of power, and who decides the most intimate medical choices. In state after state, abortion rights redistricting became the shorthand for a single evening of judgment, as voters weighed constitutional language on pregnancy care against proposals to redraw legislative maps before the next census. The results did not arrive as a national speech. They arrived as county totals, and they told a clearer story than many consultants had prepared to explain.