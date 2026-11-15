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Top 12 Famous People Born in Pasco, Washington
4 days ago
Pasco, Washington has produced an interesting spread of talent for a city its size. Some names became household-level famous through major sports and bestselling books. Others are well-known inside specific worlds like poetry, classic TV, boxing, and dance music. This countdown uses the ranking we already set, presented from #12 up to the most notable at #1, with each entry focused on what the person is known for and their Pasco connection.
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