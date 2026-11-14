undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Appalling Spalling in Lower Locks Garage Slated for Repairs
By Special Guest Contributor,2 days ago
LOWELL – The deterioration in the Lower Locks Garage is so advanced that daylight streams through a 65-foot-long hole in the third-floor ceiling of the structure. Several areas are roped off to protect people and cars from falling chunks of concrete and gaps in the flooring, but the city recently issued a bid to fix the problem, part of a $3.6 million capital investment in Lowell’s parking garages.
3