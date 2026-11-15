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'Rainbow Six Tactics' Envisions a New Battlefield
By Jaihoon "Laffa" Jeong,4 days ago
The core of the 'Rainbow Six' series isn't simple gunplay. It lies in scouting enemy positions, securing entry routes, and having operators with different abilities cooperate to accomplish objectives. Ubisoft's upcoming 'Rainbow Six Tactics' attempts to translate this tactical experience into a turn-based game. Instead of real-time engagements, it reinterprets the franchise's identity by letting players take ample time to plan operations and observe the execution.