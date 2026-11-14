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No. 12 Arizona looking to end nation’s longest home winning streak against non-conference opponents at Auburn
By Digital Team,12 days ago
Arizona will get an early opportunity to measure itself against one of the toughest home-court environments in college basketball when the No. 12 Wildcats take on Auburn on the road Friday night. Arizona (2-1) is coming off a Final Four season and is working to integrate several new contributors around returning standouts Motiejus Krivas and […]