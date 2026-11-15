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From Shooter to Turn-Based Strategy: 'Rainbow Six Tactics' Preview
By Jaihoon "Laffa" Jeong,4 days ago
'Rainbow Six' returns as a turn-based strategy game. Targeted for a 2027 release, Ubisoft's 'Rainbow Six Tactics' is a single-player tactical game based on the operators and tactical elements of 'Rainbow Six Siege'. While shifting real-time gunfights to a turn-based format, the game focuses on preserving the core gameplay of the series: scouting, intelligence gathering, securing entry points, and operator coordination.