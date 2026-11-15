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R6S X Completes Map Modernization: Interview with Creative Director Joshua Mills
By Jaihoon "Laffa" Jeong,4 days ago
Entering its 11th year of service, Rainbow Six Siege is still evolving. It introduces new content while reworking old systems, and sometimes even abandons features in development right before launch. Balancing the changes players desire with the competitive equilibrium built over many years presents long-term live-service games with challenges quite distinct from creating a new game.