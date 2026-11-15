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Rainbow Six Siege X: How Does the Feedback Process Work?
By Jaihoon "Laffa" Jeong,4 days ago
Ubisoft revealed the feedback system it established to rebuild player trust in Rainbow Six Siege, along with the concrete results achieved. Using the spread of player dissatisfaction during the 2025 '#SaveSiege' movement as a turning point, the company shifted from the traditional approach of collecting feedback after development to directly involving players during the development process.