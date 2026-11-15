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'Chovy' looks ahead: "Disappointed with runner-up finish, but confidence remains unchanged"
By Hongje "Koer" Kim,4 days ago
Gen.G reached the LoL World Championship (Worlds) finals for the first time in nine years, but fell 1-3 to BLG, finishing as the runner-up. While all Gen.G players were surely disappointed, many fans had been wishing for 'Kiin' Kim Ki-in, who was challenging for a title 3,423 days after his debut, and 'Chovy' Jeong Ji-hoon, after 3,078 days, to win the Worlds title, but that will have to wait for another time. 'Chovy' Jeong Ji-hoon stated, "While this runner-up finish is disappointing, my confidence that we can do better next time remains unchanged," while 'Ruler' Park Jae-hyeok, who put on a great performance today, remarked, "There were things I did well, but there were also macro shortcomings that happened because of me."