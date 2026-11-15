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BLG Complete 4-0 LCK Sweep, Defeat Gen.G 3-1 to Win Worlds Title
By Hongje "Koer" Kim,4 days ago
On the morning of November 15 KST at the Barclays Center in New York, USA, Bilibili Gaming (BLG) defeated Gen.G Esports 3-1 in the Finals of the 2026 LoL World Championship to claim their first-ever world title in franchise history. Park "Viper" Do-hyeon achieved the major milestone of winning Worlds twice as an LPL player, adding to his previous championship with EDG.