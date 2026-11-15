undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BLG Wins Worlds: "Our Patch Interpretation Is Ahead of the LCK"
By Hongje "Koer" Kim,4 days ago
On the morning of November 15 (KST), in the 2026 LoL World Championship final held at the Barclays Center in New York, USA, BLG defeated Gen.G 3-1 to claim the championship. In this tournament, BLG eliminated all four LCK teams—Hanwha Life Esports, Dplus KIA, T1, and Gen.G—with their own hands, signaling a complete revival for the LPL. Looking back at BLG's journey this year, it was by no means easy. They conceded the 1st seed spot in the LPL to AL, and there was even a period where Bin took a temporary break due to various issues. Even during the Swiss stage, Park "Viper" Do-hyeon expressed frustration over internal communication issues.