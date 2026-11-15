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Director Christopher Budgen: "In Rainbow Six Siege, maps will continuously evolve"
By Jaihoon "Laffa" Jeong,4 days ago
The core of the 'Rainbow Six Siege' Year 11 Season 4 (Y11S4) update, set to arrive on December 1, is Ranked 3.0. A long-requested Solo/Duo queue is being introduced, alongside a complete overhaul of the existing matchmaking system. The goal of this rework is to eliminate the disadvantage solo players faced when matched against 5-stack squads while preventing increased queue times caused by splitting the queues.