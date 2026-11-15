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Louisiana Tech Punches Ticket to Championship Game, Georgia Southern & App State Clinch Bowl Eligibility in Sun Belt Football Week 11 Play
4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Tech extended its winning streak to seven games, remained unbeaten in Sun Belt play and clinched the Sun Belt West Division title and a berth into the Credit Union 1 Sun Belt Football Championship presented by Visit Pensacola. Georgia Southern—for the eighth time over the...
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