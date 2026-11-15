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Bledsoe County Man Arrested, Charged with Domestic Assault & Vandalism
By Lucky Knott,4 days ago
On November 9th, at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI agents began investigating allegations of domestic assault involving Richard Carl Hodge (DOB: 07/30/1964). During the course of the investigation, agents determined Hodge assaulted a female family member and vandalized property during the incident. On Friday,...